ValuEngine Lowers Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Sell

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of RDUS opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $914.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The company had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Radius Health by 3,130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Radius Health by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

