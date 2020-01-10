ValuEngine Downgrades Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Strong Sell

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $2.89 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

