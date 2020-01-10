BidaskClub Downgrades PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Strong Sell

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.79 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $106.73 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The stock has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 27.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,949,000 after purchasing an additional 754,455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 19.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

