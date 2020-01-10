BidaskClub Downgrades PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Strong Sell

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.79 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $106.73 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The stock has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.