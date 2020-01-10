SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 248.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCYX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 230.55% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth $97,000. Creative Planning raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

