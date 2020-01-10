Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $689.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 22,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $252,686.25. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares valued at $1,858,113. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

