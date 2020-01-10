United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $19.66 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 34.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United-Guardian by 216.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United-Guardian by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.