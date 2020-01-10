Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHOO. Loop Capital upped their price target on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Steven Madden stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $144,643.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,724.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $3,323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 231,276 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,205.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,236 shares of company stock worth $5,517,615. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Steven Madden by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

