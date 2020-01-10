Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PPBI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

PPBI stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 18,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $582,070.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $472,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

