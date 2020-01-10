Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RYTM opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,234.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 102,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $2,236,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,856 shares of company stock worth $11,079,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 220,573 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 113,164 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.