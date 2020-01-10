BidaskClub Lowers SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Sell

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

SLM stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.58 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,954,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,026,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,621 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,821,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 839,576 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

