Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $263.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

