Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.52

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 76387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBT. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 36.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,026,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,478 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,845,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the second quarter worth about $10,921,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.