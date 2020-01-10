TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.85

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 57578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes SA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1259 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,765,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 103,178 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

