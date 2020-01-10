Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.16

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.16 and last traded at $76.98, with a volume of 14274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.09.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Quidel alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Quidel by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Quidel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Quidel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,023,000 after buying an additional 173,353 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.