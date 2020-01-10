CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.29

Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 32521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get CAE alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.