CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.23

Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $84.95, with a volume of 12307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.39.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CGI by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,928,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 15.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in CGI by 13.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

