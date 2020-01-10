Sony (NYSE:SNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.07

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.07 and last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 81734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sony has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Get Sony alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sony by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sony by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sony (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.