Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.43

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.43 and last traded at $116.38, with a volume of 351845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.49.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.
The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.
In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 46.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Company Profile (NYSE:MDT)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
