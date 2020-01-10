Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.43

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.43 and last traded at $116.38, with a volume of 351845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 46.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

