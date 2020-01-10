Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.45

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €110.45 ($128.43) and last traded at €110.45 ($128.43), with a volume of 100204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €109.50 ($127.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €105.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €100.63.

Merck KGaA Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

