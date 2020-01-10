Mym Nutraceuticals (CNSX:MYM) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Mym Nutraceuticals Inc (CNSX:MYM) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 233,959 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 399,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

Mym Nutraceuticals Company Profile (CNSX:MYM)

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc develops and markets hemp-based cannabidoil cannabidiol (CBD) extracts and oil infused nutraceutical products. The company was formerly known as My Marijuana Canada Inc and changed its name to MYM Nutraceuticals Inc in February 2016. MYM Nutraceuticals Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

