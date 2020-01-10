Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Sets New 52-Week High at $6,315.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,315 ($83.07) and last traded at GBX 6,290 ($82.74), with a volume of 11431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,270 ($82.48).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GAW. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price target on the stock.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,907.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,025.05. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 32.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.