Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 1-Year High at $337.50

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $337.50 and last traded at $337.50, with a volume of 270248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,146. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17,012.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after acquiring an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

