Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $505.22

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $505.22 and last traded at $504.99, with a volume of 6392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $499.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.48.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.46. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.