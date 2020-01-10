Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $505.22

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $505.22 and last traded at $504.99, with a volume of 6392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $499.16.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.48.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.46. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
