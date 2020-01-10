Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65, approximately 638,547 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,023,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Organic Dutchman from C$2.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $218.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.00.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

