Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $147.00

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.00 and last traded at $146.47, with a volume of 24804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.23.

VAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $52,930.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,477.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

