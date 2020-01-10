Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.13 and last traded at C$8.13, approximately 247,261 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 652,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.69.

FRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.91.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$33.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

