Encavis (ETR:CAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.75

Encavis AG (ETR:CAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €9.75 ($11.34) and last traded at €9.75 ($11.34), with a volume of 275164 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.57 ($11.13).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Encavis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price target on Encavis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.39 ($9.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.29.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

