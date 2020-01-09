Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.19, approximately 41,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 28,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

About Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)

Plus Products Inc manufactures cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

