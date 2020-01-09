Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.57, approximately 13,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 15,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

