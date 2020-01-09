Twitter’s (TWTR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reissued their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $34.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $34.50 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.88.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,993 shares of company stock worth $2,211,668. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Twitter by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

