Twitter’s (TWTR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reissued their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $34.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.
TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $34.50 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.88.
NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.
In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,993 shares of company stock worth $2,211,668. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Twitter by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
