Bank of America Upgrades Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Buy

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

TKR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE TKR opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. Timken has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $253,833.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,465,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,168,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Timken by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Timken by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,951,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Timken by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,506,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

