Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) to Underweight

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of TGE stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.73. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 509,108 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 123.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 459,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 254,230 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

