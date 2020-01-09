Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from to in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.40.

TRNO stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

