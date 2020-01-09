STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.62.
Shares of STM stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
