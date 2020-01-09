STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Shares of STM stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

