Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Trading 2.2% Higher

Trackwise Designs PLC (LON:TWD)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.25), 2,500 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 million and a PE ratio of -241.00.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile (LON:TWD)

Trackwise Designs Plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom. Its products are used in telecommunications, aviation, marine, defense, space, security, and automotive sectors. The company also provides outsourced manufacturing services to its clients, as well as offers flexible printed circuits.

