Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $47.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SU. CIBC set a $53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of SU opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

