Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.30.

TRGP opened at $39.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 197.95 and a beta of 1.79. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,754,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

