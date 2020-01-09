Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $21.61.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 125.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 101,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $13,696,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.
