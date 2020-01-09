Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $21.61.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 125.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 101,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $13,696,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

