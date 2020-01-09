Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Capital One Financial cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.95 and a beta of 1.79. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3,746.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330,008 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,739.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,024.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $59,358,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $47,754,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

