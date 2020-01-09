Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Shares Up 0.1%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43, 7,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 5,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.