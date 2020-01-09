Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price at $57.33

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

