Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:RCS)

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0612 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

