Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Receives $146.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,928 shares of company stock worth $10,706,360 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

