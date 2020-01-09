Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

