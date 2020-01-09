U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after buying an additional 2,046,900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after buying an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

