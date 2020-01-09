U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.
Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $61.11.
In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after buying an additional 2,046,900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after buying an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
