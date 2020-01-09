Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

