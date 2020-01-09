Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.65 ($92.61).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of BAYN opened at €75.04 ($87.26) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €70.74 and its 200-day moving average is €65.24. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp Target Price at $57.33
Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp Target Price at $57.33
Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06
Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Receives $146.56 Average Price Target from Analysts
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Receives $146.56 Average Price Target from Analysts
Cheesecake Factory Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Cheesecake Factory Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
U.S. Bancorp Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
U.S. Bancorp Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Silicon Laboratories Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Silicon Laboratories Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report