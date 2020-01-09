Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.65 ($92.61).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of BAYN opened at €75.04 ($87.26) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €70.74 and its 200-day moving average is €65.24. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

