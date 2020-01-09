Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on E shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ENI by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,890,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,514,000 after acquiring an additional 259,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ENI by 52.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,876,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,986,000 after acquiring an additional 649,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ENI by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 140,044 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 49.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 66,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:E opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.75. ENI has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $36.34.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

