Unilever (NYSE:UN) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Unilever by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Unilever by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Unilever by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

