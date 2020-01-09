PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

PNNT stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $438.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.12.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

